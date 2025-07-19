Lidia Bastianich's Elegant Strawberry Dessert Is Perfect For Summer Dinner Parties

Emmy Award-winning chef Lidia Bastianich is primarily renowned for her Italian culinary prowess. She has tips and tricks for all kinds of Italian cooking, like whether or not you should add oil to pasta water to prevent the noodles from sticking together. In fact, she likes Italian food so much that she's gone on record saying her last meal would be an Italian dish.

While Italian cooking is definitely Lidia Bastianich's specialty, she's got plenty of other ideas up her sleeve, like the perfect summer dessert. One of Lidia's favorite refreshing treats is a combination of strawberries and balsamic vinegar. The sweetness of strawberries during the peak of their season combined with the acidity of the balsamic vinegar is simple yet delicious.

Lidia Bastianich isn't the only celebrity chef to recommend this combination either; Ina Garten is also a big fan of this simple summer dessert. The best thing about this recipe is that it's a no-bake dish with minimal preparation required, making it one of the best strawberry hacks that you'll wish you'd known sooner.