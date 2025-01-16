Lidia Bastianich's Last Meal Would Be A Simple Italian Spread Prepared With Family

Thinking of last meals can be rather morbid. However, it is fascinating to know what people would choose to enjoy for their final meals, as it is not always a choice. Beatles musician John Lennon enjoyed a corned beef sandwich and a cup of hot tea before being tragically assassinated, and Frank Sinatra swapped his usual New York strip for a simple grilled cheese shortly before his death. Chef Lidia Bastianich would return to her roots with her final meal.

In an interview for Melanie Dunea's "My Last Supper: 50 Great Chefs and Their Final Meals," the cooking show host and restaurateur revealed that her ultimate spread would consist of multiple dishes. (Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's last meal is similarly diverse.)

Dunea's book prompts beloved chefs to devise their ideal final meals before dying — and given that they are people who have dedicated their lives to the craft of food, they often have quite insightful and inventive answers. For instance, the cooking show host and restaurateur envisions enjoying her last meal in her stunning, seaside house. There, she would enjoy a four-course meal of Italian favorites, complete with an appetizer and dessert. "My last meal would consist of a plate of sliced San Daniele prosciutto with some ripe black figs; linguine with white clam sauce; a plate of Grana Padano; and perfectly ripe, juicy peaches," she said.