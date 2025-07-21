The Old School Origins Of Mackinac Island's Legendary Fudge

You might know it for its quaint downtown, crystal blue waterways, and charming horse drawn carriages — but you should also know it for its world-famous fudge. We're talking of course, about Mackinac Island in Michigan, and the town's claim to fame — its iconic fudge — earning the island the illustrious title of fudge capital of the world.

Such a thriving industry and impressive output of the fudgy confections might not be what you'd necessarily expect of a tiny dot of an island, population 500 (yes, 500). But for over a hundred years now, fudge has been a key industry for the island, turning the beloved Midwestern dessert into a multi-million dollar tourist attraction. Currently, over a dozen fudge shops line the main street of the island, peddling sugary wares to sweet-toothed tourists, and even fanning the sweet aromas of vanilla and chocolate out onto the pedestrian lined streets.

But the origins run back to the Victorian era, when one family in particular — the Murdicks — is credited with pioneering the uniquely Mackinac fudge industry, turning the treat into a thriving tourist draw and spectator sport. Today, modern fudge masters carry on the tradition of the original 1880s Murdick's shop with displays of showmanship. Onlookers gather in stores to watch as fudge makers mix and boil chocolate, cream, and butter, then form the fudge on giant antique marble slabs, paddling, shaping, and slicing the fudgy goodness into delectable gooey squares.