The Perfect Time To Add Liquor To Your Cookie Batter For Flavor Beyond Belief

You've heard of cheese and wine, but have you heard of booze and baking? It's just as delicious and double the fun. And no, we're not talking about shots on the side (although why not do this too?), but actually incorporating alcohol into the mixture. You should pour in the spirit at the same time as the vanilla extract, which tends to be when you combine the eggs with the butter-sugar blend, before the dry ingredients are added. But remember: A little goes a long way. Two tablespoons are plenty to boost flavor, with alcohol helping bind the water and fat.

It's unlikely that you'll get drunk off of boozy cookies, despite around 5% to 85% of alcohol lingering in a recipe, depending on the cooking time. This is because the alcohol itself evaporates during baking, leaving behind a nuanced flavor and subtle notes.

Dark rum and chocolate have a shared history. They're staple ingredients of the classic Danish cake, romkugler, for instance. So it's no wonder that rum works magic in chocolate chip cookies, adding nutty, vanilla notes to the chocolate's richness, and whiskey adds a warm, complex taste for a sophisticated bite. Whatever your tipple of choice, serve up your cookies with a sprinkle of flaked sea salt and a large glass of milk for a decadent sweet treat.