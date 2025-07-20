The Affordable Canned Seafood Swap For A Whole New Take On Eggs Benedict

Making eggs Benedict can get real fancy, real quick. There's the poached eggs and rich hollandaise, plus the popular proteins of smoked salmon or Canadian bacon. Before you know it, you've exceeded your grocery budget. However, you don't need to spend a lot to get that indulgent brunch vibe at home. Instead, you can just incorporate canned tuna.

Tuna is the surprise twist that makes this brunch classic totally affordable, while remaining delicious. Eggs Benedict is really just about layering textures and flavors: creamy, toasty, savory, tangy, etc. Canned tuna brings that meaty umami backbone you'd normally get from pricier proteins, but it's probably already sitting in your cupboard. Choose a good, quality canned tuna brand that's packed in olive oil for a richer taste. However, even the budget-friendly water-packed stuff can work wonders with a little doctoring.

To give your eggs Benedict a lift, flake the tuna into a bowl and mix it with a squeeze of lemon, a bit of mayo or Greek yogurt, and maybe a bit of Dijon or chopped herbs if you're feeling extra. This turns it from "straight-from-the-can" into something more brunch-appropriate. You want it moist and lightly seasoned, not dry or overpowering. Toast up an English muffin or whatever bread you have, add a spoonful of the tuna mix, top it with a softly poached egg, and then spoon over your sauce. Classic hollandaise is lovely, but you don't have to go that route. A quick, no-fail blender hollandaise works great and saves time and effort.