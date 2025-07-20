The Best Dip For Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings Skips Using Sauce Entirely

Fans of fast food on the spicier side of the spectrum can always rely on Popeyes to turn up the heat. All of the fried chicken restaurant's chicken options can be made spicy to order, but the Ghost Pepper Wings are reserved for true capsaicin aficionados. Ghost peppers typically rank at a million Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) on the scale used to measure how hot peppers are. That puts these particularly spicy peppers somewhere between the modest jalapeño (8,000 SHUs) and the Carolina Reaper (2.2 million SHUs). Once you get to the millions in SHUs, you know you're playing with fire.

Spicy wing enthusiasts often turn to the cooling powers of creamy ranch dressing, but creative Popeyes fans on TikTok have been perpetuating a new trend as of late. Instead of getting one of the restaurant's dipping sauces, they'll order a side of Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, give it a healthy stir so everything mixes, and spread the creamy spuds on the wings. It's a trend that has been gaining traction on social media, but is it any good?