Want Panda Express Hot Orange Chicken Any Time? Get A Close Second With This Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Panda Express' summery hot orange chicken is only available for a hot minute, with the limited-edition item that was first introduced in 2024 back in stores until September 30, 2025. But if the deadline passes and you're still craving it, we've got a hack to help you get close to a match at home, and it involves mimicking the dish's spiciness with added sweet chili sauce packets.
The dish gained popularity for building on the spicy-sweet duality of the OG orange chicken — which includes one of the best fast food signature sauces — with a hefty addition to the spicy side of the balance. The short-lived but much-loved dish reportedly calls for six scoops of crushed chili flakes along with a scoop of dried chilis (the kind featured in the chain's kung pao chicken). In comparison, the classic orange chicken only calls for a single scoop of spice. At home, though, you can get a similar effect of the added heat by shaking up your box of classic orange chicken after pouring in your preferred number of sweet chili sauce packets. Voila: quick and spicy hot orange chicken, even in the off-season.
Perfecting this dish at home
So, how much sweet chili sauce is too much? As with most spicy foods, it really comes down to preference. You could add as many as six packets to a box of orange chicken to bring it up to par with the spice you're looking for, but you can add fewer or more depending on how well you can handle your heat. And of course, sweet chili sauce will add sweetness along with that kick of spice, so if you find that the marinade is getting a little too sticky sweet, you can try directly adding crushed chili flakes or cayenne instead.
This hack is also super helpful if you're a vegetarian intrigued by the spicy dish. Although not all of its meat options have a veggie alternative, there is a vegan version of Panda's best-selling orange chicken — and with nothing but a few sauce packets in hand (or a bottle of it, able to be purchased on Amazon here), you can turn it into your very own meat-free hot "chicken." So next time you're at Panda, stock up on sauce packets; you never know when you might be inspired to spice up Panda Express' iconic dish or even elevate your Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken (or their chicken-less orange chicken morsels) with them and impress your heat-loving guests.