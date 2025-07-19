Want Panda Express Hot Orange Chicken Any Time? Get A Close Second With This Hack

So, how much sweet chili sauce is too much? As with most spicy foods, it really comes down to preference. You could add as many as six packets to a box of orange chicken to bring it up to par with the spice you're looking for, but you can add fewer or more depending on how well you can handle your heat. And of course, sweet chili sauce will add sweetness along with that kick of spice, so if you find that the marinade is getting a little too sticky sweet, you can try directly adding crushed chili flakes or cayenne instead.

This hack is also super helpful if you're a vegetarian intrigued by the spicy dish. Although not all of its meat options have a veggie alternative, there is a vegan version of Panda's best-selling orange chicken — and with nothing but a few sauce packets in hand (or a bottle of it, able to be purchased on Amazon here), you can turn it into your very own meat-free hot "chicken." So next time you're at Panda, stock up on sauce packets; you never know when you might be inspired to spice up Panda Express' iconic dish or even elevate your Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken (or their chicken-less orange chicken morsels) with them and impress your heat-loving guests.