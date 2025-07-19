DIY Parchment Paper Baking Cups Make Homemade Muffins Look Like They're Straight From A Café

Peeling back the paper from a warm, fragrant, freshly baked muffin at a local café feels almost mesmerizing, while tipping an ordinary muffin out of your pan at home just doesn't invoke the same vibe. The good news is that it's incredibly easy (and inexpensive) to create that café-quality feel right in your kitchen. All you need is parchment paper and a scissor to create your very own tulip baking cups that look like they've bloomed around your muffins as they baked.

To prep the cups, you'll need to cut parchment paper into 5-inch squares and then add a 2-inch slit straight down the middle of each side. The resulting squares should resemble a pinwheel with four "petals," which is why some refer to these as tulip cups. The weight of the batter gently falling into each parchment-lined cup allows them to nestle appealingly around the mixture for specialty store appeal. Ina Garten suggests using an ice cream scooper to deftly drop in the perfect amount of muffin batter each time.