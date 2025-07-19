How To Hack The McDonald's Menu To Make A Budget-Friendly Chicken Salad

There are many ways to get more options from the McDonald's menu, even concocting items that aren't technically available. One of many menu hacks you can do at McDonald's is a budget-friendly way to make a chicken salad using the McChicken sandwich. If you're craving chicken salad and would like to create a low-cost version from ingredients available at your local McDonald's — give this a try.

Are you curious about how you can buy chicken salad at a restaurant that doesn't serve salads anymore? The McChicken sandwich is the perfect base for your salad. Just order it with extra lettuce, add tomatoes, skip the bun, and then choose a sauce to top it. You could also do this hack with the sandwich that's similar to the McChicken — the McCrispy — which uses a crispy chicken fillet. Or, if it's available in your location, it might be worthwhile to try a Chicken Big Mac, which is a spin on the classic Big Mac that uses two tempura-battered chicken patties. Doing this will increase the price, but you'll get more chicken. You can then make your chicken salad fancy by getting creative with your sauce selection.