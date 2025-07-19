The Uniquely Fun Wisconsin Restaurant That Caters To Your Inner Secret Agent

Whether you grew up watching Spy Kids, or have slowly become a super fan of Criminal Minds, we've got a restaurant rec for you that will totally fulfill your inner secret agent. The only catch? You'll have to travel to Wisconsin to try it out for yourself.

The Midwestern state known for making the most cheese has been home to the spy-themed, Milwaukee-based SafeHouse since 1966. In addition to serving up classic American fare, including appetizers like cheese curds and several styles of mac and cheese, the restaurant requires a passcode for entry and allows guests to explore secret passageways. Even better, history buffs will enjoy carrying around a craft cocktail while perusing the joint's impressive collection of real spy memorabilia.

Reviewers on Reddit say the food isn't all that remarkable, but the experience is unmatched. So after stopping in Madison to peruse the college town's surprisingly robust food scene, make your way to Milwaukee to hunt for SafeHouse's secret entryway and embark on an evening you won't soon forget. And no — we can't tell you the password. You'll have to figure that out for yourself.