The Uniquely Fun Wisconsin Restaurant That Caters To Your Inner Secret Agent
Whether you grew up watching Spy Kids, or have slowly become a super fan of Criminal Minds, we've got a restaurant rec for you that will totally fulfill your inner secret agent. The only catch? You'll have to travel to Wisconsin to try it out for yourself.
The Midwestern state known for making the most cheese has been home to the spy-themed, Milwaukee-based SafeHouse since 1966. In addition to serving up classic American fare, including appetizers like cheese curds and several styles of mac and cheese, the restaurant requires a passcode for entry and allows guests to explore secret passageways. Even better, history buffs will enjoy carrying around a craft cocktail while perusing the joint's impressive collection of real spy memorabilia.
Reviewers on Reddit say the food isn't all that remarkable, but the experience is unmatched. So after stopping in Madison to peruse the college town's surprisingly robust food scene, make your way to Milwaukee to hunt for SafeHouse's secret entryway and embark on an evening you won't soon forget. And no — we can't tell you the password. You'll have to figure that out for yourself.
Spilling the spy secrets
SafeHouse is a family-friendly restaurant by day, offering coloring sheets and side quests that will keep any kid more than entertained. But it's also a place for adults to connect with their inner child, and after 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, it's a 21+ only safe haven for anyone with a penchant for secrets and codes. And you will feel fully immersed — even the names of the food and drinks keep the spy vibe going, from the Bay of Pigs pulled pork mac and cheese to the restaurant's signature Spy's Demise cocktail.
Locals are somewhat tight-lipped about the details of the establishment, insisting that it's better to simply experience it for yourself. In addition to the discreet front entrance, there are rumors about a secret exit and tales of the silly stunts you may be asked to do before earning the restaurant and bar's passcode. But some of what lies within SafeHouse is kept quiet, ready to be discovered firsthand by intrepid visitors. If you're not ready to go home when they close at midnight, head on over to Bryant's Cocktail Lounge to get Wisconsin's most iconic cocktail: the Pink Squirrel.