Rice Cookers Vs Pressure Cookers: What's The Difference?

The smell of rice cooking in the countertop rice cooker is a comforting signal to many, as it often means a warm and nourishing meal is on the way, all with the press of one button. A pressure cooker, on the other hand, has a bit more of an aggressive presence. With its hissing and spitting noises, the uninitiated may wonder if it's about to burst open or take off. However, the sounds that come from a pressure cooker mean it's working normally, and the valve is safely releasing some of the built-up pressure from inside.

Many modern rice cookers are built to cook other foods as well, and pressure cookers can also be used to cook rice (in fact, some people prefer cooking rice in a pressure cooker). The main difference between the two types of cookers is that a pressure cooker uses steam pressure to significantly shorten the cooking time of food, and a rice cooker is meant to cook rice and other dishes with as little effort as necessary. The two can be used interchangeably; in fact, there are a surprising number of foods you can cook in a rice cooker, other than rice, but since a pressure cooker cooks food faster, it's a much better option for things like beans and slow-cooking grains when you are short on time. Let's take a closer look at some of the other differences between these two kitchen tools.