Rogue River Creamery is famous for its world‑champion Rogue River blue cheese. You might picture farmhands tending to and milking cows, but today, the milking is handled entirely by machines. Rather than a friendly farmer coaxing the milk by hand, robotic milkers dubbed Charlie and Matilda gently milk the cows. A high-tech twist has redefined the age-old task. The robots do the milking, but the cows call the shots, stepping up only when they choose to.

Since the installation of these milking machines in 2015, the creamery has prioritized animal comfort and milk quality. The system is designed to match the cows' natural rhythm rather than force them into a human schedule. To start things off, each cow gets a snack of grains before the milking begins. Cows wear ear tags, and when ready, will walk into a robotic stall that maps out each udder. Then, it cleans the udders and begins to milk them gently. At first glance, this technological shift might seem surprising, or even unnecessary. Historically, farmers have done the dirty work for that beloved funky blue cheese or creamy baked brie centerpiece. But the technology at Rogue River Creamery is designed to work with the cow's natural routine.

So, how exactly does a cow interact with a robotic milker?