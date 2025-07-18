How To Properly Ripen Tomatoes Off The Plant

There's nothing like adding fresh and plump tomato slices to a stacked turkey sandwich or a bed of fresh greens. However, you need ripe tomatoes to make ultra-satisfying salads and sandwiches or flavorful fresh salsa. When it comes to selecting your weekly produce from the grocery store or farmers market, you might prefer buying tomatoes that are a tad too firm rather than squishy or soft. While this is a sound idea, you may need to ripen your tomatoes before eating them.

To ripen tomatoes quickly and effectively off the plant, all you need is a brown paper bag. Like apples, peaches, and avocados, tomatoes produce ethylene gas, which — under certain conditions — speeds up the ripening process. When you place tomatoes in a closed but breathable container like a brown paper bag, the ethylene-based emissions become trapped. In turn, this gas turns the starch from tomatoes into sugar, ultimately producing riper fruits.

To use this technique at home, place your bag of tomatoes in an area of your house that generally sits between 70 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, don't overcrowd your paper bag with too much produce; each enclosed tomato should be sitting flat against the surface with room on all sides. And, even with this effective method, there are still a few more creative ways you can speed up the ripening process if necessary.