Why You Should Never Marinate Ham

Generally speaking, marinades are basically magic. Not only are they an easy way to infuse proteins with flavor and moisture, marinades are key to making venison taste less gamey and tenderizing tougher cuts of steak and chicken, elevating simple dishes from merely tasty to mouthwatering. However, that doesn't mean it's necessary to marinade the main dish of every meal. In fact, marination can actually detract from the flavor and texture of certain proteins, especially if they've already been brined or smoked, as ham often is.

Though it may seem counterintuitive at first, one of the handful of tips you need when cooking ham is to skip the marinade. Whether of the water-cured city variety or salt-cured country style, most hams are soaked in brine as part of the curing process, which is basically a saltwater marinade. This process locks in plenty of flavor and moisture, pretty much guaranteeing your ham will be succulently tasty no matter how you decide to season or cook it.

Knowing all of this, it's easy to see how marinating your ham could be overkill. Not only could the marinade make it taste unbearably salty, it might spell disaster for the texture. All marinades contain fat whisked with vinegar or citrus juice, so soaking an already juicy, tender ham in acidic liquid could break down the protein fibers too much, resulting in an unappealing, soggy texture. It's also harder to cook a waterlogged ham, as the additional moisture could cause it to steam instead of sear.