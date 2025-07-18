Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Lemon Water At A Restaurant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At most restaurants, while you take your time perusing the menu, servers will bring complimentary water over to the table (though they're not technically required to). Whether it's because you like a little extra flavor in otherwise bland water, or you know the health benefits of lemon water, you might ask for some lemons. If you've been doing this forever, like most of us, you might be shocked to find that lemon water can carry tons of germs at restaurants. Even at fancy restaurants, there are things you should avoid ordering, and lemon water is one of them.

At restaurants, lemons are often treated like garnish, not food. That means no standard for cleanliness. They arrive in bulk from distributors, usually unwashed. During bar prep, staff slice them quickly and toss the pieces into open containers. On a busy shift, those slices get grabbed dozens of times by different people, often with bare hands, in between pouring drinks and wiping surfaces. Gloves aren't always worn. Hand washing isn't always happening.

We hate to tell you, but it's those same wedges that go straight into your water, peel and all. Whatever was on the outside of that lemon — pesticide residue, dirt, bacteria from transport — is now floating in your drink. Combine that with the bar's heavy touch traffic, and you've got high risk for cross-contamination that's sure to sour your craving for lemon water.