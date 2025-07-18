Aldi Carries An Impressive Dupe For This Cast Iron Brand — What Shoppers Should Know

There are plenty of unique benefits to cooking with cast iron, from incorporating a little extra iron into your diet to having a surface that retains and infuses flavor. These durable kitchen tools last a lifetime with proper care, so choosing the right skillet can be a big decision. The Lodge brand is many home cooks' go-to for its affordability and quality, under a name that has been around since 1896. It's hard to compete with a reputation like that, but one brand at Aldi might just be a low-cost dupe.

The Crofton cast iron skillet at Aldi reappeared on shelves earlier this year as a part of "Aldi Finds," the section of the store offering a rotation of limited-time products. Some of the best Aldi kitchen products have debuted in this aisle, and the Crofton cookware is no exception. The 10-inch cast iron skillet is sold at an affordable $12.99 price tag, beating the $20 to $30 range for Lodge skillets of a similar diameter.

A few dollars worth of difference doesn't seem like a big deal, but how about an over $40 difference? The Crofton 2-in-1 Cast Iron Deep Skillet is sold for only $20, while the Lodge 2-in-1 Cast Iron Combo Cooker retails between $60 and $70 on average. They're nearly identical products in material and size, so we can only hope that Aldi will bring the Crofton pans back as a seasonal or permanent item in the future.