Do Gummy Candy Colas Contain Any Real Soda?

Cola gummies are understandably popular. The white to brown ombré tone and bottle shape explicitly state what candy fans are getting into, and they definitely live up to those cola-flavored expectations. But how do they achieve such accuracy? Is there actual cola in the mix? Impressively, the answer is no. Cola is usually not incorporated into the making of these flavored gummies. In some cases, this is because manufacturers simply can't use your favorite brands; in most circumstances, though, it's more easily achieved via a combination of other ingredients to mimic what your taste buds may recognize as cola.

Scoring that near-perfect cola taste is made possible for those candy makers by the combined effort of several multi-tasking ingredients. When looking at candy cola labels, the specifics aren't always clear, especially since "natural flavors" in food can have such a broad meaning. However, plenty can still be deduced from what's available. Citric acid and sweeteners like dextrose, sugar, and glucose syrup help provide the right tangy, yet sweet flavor, as well as holding the candy's shape without the risk of crystallization. This goes hand in hand with other structural ingredients, like beeswax and vegetable or coconut oils, to prevent stickiness, add a little tint of yellow and off-white to the color, and provide a soft hold and glossy finish to help resemble a classic soda bottle.