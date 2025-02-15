There's nothing like a soft and buttery fillet of salmon. Served with some warm rice and a freshly squeezed lemon, you've got a seafood plate of dreams. Still, if the seafood you buy isn't up to standard, it can ruin the plate entirely. Luckily, there are some ways to ensure you're buying the freshest seafood possible. For starters, here's how to check if your fresh fish was previously frozen.

Before you add "fresh" seafood to the cart, start by checking the label. Every piece of seafood comes with a label providing information about its origin, species, certifications, and more. The tidbits to look out for on these tags are the fish's best-by and pack date. These will tell you exactly when retailers packed the fillet and how long it will be at its best. In addition to this label, retailers also must state whether a fish is completely fresh or has been previously frozen and thawed. (Also known as a "refreshed" fish.) Look for this information as well.

These details can confirm if a fish is fresh, but checking a fillet's appearance and texture is another good way to tell a fillet's age. Fresh fish will be vibrant and firm, while older varieties will be limp and dull. Finally, if a fish's label is damaged, or you become overwhelmed by all that information, make things easy on yourself and ask the fishmonger for help. The experts know best.