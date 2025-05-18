The Meaty BBQ Topping That Unexpectedly Elevates Hot Dogs

Despite originating in medieval Europe, modern hot dogs are as American as baseball and apple pie. Every summer, these savory cookout staples hit grills across the United States to plump and char before being devoured in the bright sunshine. Though there's something to be said for enjoying your franks coated in nostalgic ribbons of ketchup and mustard, it's also classically American to transform familiar foods by pushing the envelope in terms of flavor, texture, and overall indulgence.

Hot dogs are one of our favorite canvases for doing this, which is why there are so many regional takes on the traditional doggie. From New York's "dirty water" dogs to Chicago-style franks smothered in pickled veggies and hot peppers, it seems like there's a unique flavor to suit every palate. Of course, that doesn't mean we're done reinventing this particularly delicious wheel, especially since a hot dog's flavor is only enhanced when blanketed in an extra layer of savory goodness, such as smoky and tender pulled pork.

Whether fresh from the smoker or made using your favorite BBQ slow cooker pulled pork recipe, this pairing is a hit. The juicy, salty intensity of the hot dog mingles with the tangy sweetness in the barbecue sauce, while the pork itself offers both a beautifully tender texture and a gentle earthiness that lends this dish surprising complexity. What may begin as a clever way to use up cookout leftovers could just become a staple recipe for all of your future warm weather celebrations.