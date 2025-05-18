The Meaty BBQ Topping That Unexpectedly Elevates Hot Dogs
Despite originating in medieval Europe, modern hot dogs are as American as baseball and apple pie. Every summer, these savory cookout staples hit grills across the United States to plump and char before being devoured in the bright sunshine. Though there's something to be said for enjoying your franks coated in nostalgic ribbons of ketchup and mustard, it's also classically American to transform familiar foods by pushing the envelope in terms of flavor, texture, and overall indulgence.
Hot dogs are one of our favorite canvases for doing this, which is why there are so many regional takes on the traditional doggie. From New York's "dirty water" dogs to Chicago-style franks smothered in pickled veggies and hot peppers, it seems like there's a unique flavor to suit every palate. Of course, that doesn't mean we're done reinventing this particularly delicious wheel, especially since a hot dog's flavor is only enhanced when blanketed in an extra layer of savory goodness, such as smoky and tender pulled pork.
Whether fresh from the smoker or made using your favorite BBQ slow cooker pulled pork recipe, this pairing is a hit. The juicy, salty intensity of the hot dog mingles with the tangy sweetness in the barbecue sauce, while the pork itself offers both a beautifully tender texture and a gentle earthiness that lends this dish surprising complexity. What may begin as a clever way to use up cookout leftovers could just become a staple recipe for all of your future warm weather celebrations.
Mouthwatering ways to dress your pulled pork-topped hot dog
Some people love simplicity, and there's nothing wrong with that — especially when the foods you're combining are craveably delicious on their own. In fact, the first time you try this meaty combo, we recommend you simply drop a sturdy layer of pulled pork into the bun next to a grilled hot dog and take a bite. Not only does this ensure you get an unfiltered experience, but also ensures you experience all the nuanced flavors so you can more easily decide how else to zhuzh up this take on a classic.
One of the best ways to instantly enhance this recipe is to toast the bun. A touch of butter and a few minutes on the grill give it a golden crispness that plays beautifully against all the stronger meaty flavors. Additionally, don't fall into the trap of common mistakes when cooking your hot dogs. Grilling offers a deeper flavor and better texture than boiling, especially those tasty little charred spots.
You might also think about topping your hot dog with other dishes that frequently pop up at summer gatherings, such as coleslaw. It might seem like an odd choice at first, but the zippy brightness of the dressing and cool crunch of the veggies offers a tasty counterpoint to all that salty protein. Other strong flavors also work well with this combo, such as pickles or pickle relish (dill and sweet varieties are both very tasty), hot mustard, raw red onions, and even spicy peppers.