This 2-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Candy Couldn't Be Easier To Make

The sweet treat craze is alive and well thanks to social media. There are a slew of ways to get your fix with two simple components that also offer a variety of health benefits: Whole hazelnuts and dark chocolate. Even better, you may find these ingredients are already in your home (or just a short trip to the grocery store away). Once you have your materials, you need a double boiler to melt the chocolate and a parchment-lined baking sheet to pour your chocolate-hazlenut mixture into (so it's easy to remove once you take it out of the fridge after setting). It's as simple as that.

One of our favorite parts of this late-night fix is that it's endlessly customizable. All it takes is throwing something as simple as flaky salt on top to give it that added texture and flavor factor, but ultimately the toppings are up to you. Coconut flakes, raspberries, or even a white chocolate drizzle could really amplify this treat and make it more interesting to younger palates (if you have kids at home who are just as sugar-crazed as the rest of us). For those who want to add a bit of textural intrigue, there's one common ingredient that makes your chocolate smooth and rich: butter.