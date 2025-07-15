Chinese Tiger Salads Seamlessly Blend Every Flavor Profile In One Single Dish

If you're searching for the salad of the summer — and the rest of the year — look no further than tiger salad. Also known as lao hu cai, tiger salad is a popular dish in North China, with different parts of the region having their own unique interpretations. The vibrant flavors of the salad intersect spicy, sour, umami, bitter, and sweet while balancing an array of vegetable textures. To learn how to prepare and enjoy tiger salad at home, Chowhound reached out to an expert for advice.

Shirley Chung (who goes by @chfshirleychung on Instagram and her name and title on Facebook) is a Chinese-American chef and the owner of Ms Chi Cafe, located in Culver City, California. According to her, while there are variations by recipe, there's one key ingredient you shouldn't forget when preparing tiger salad at home. "Whole cilantro leaves and stems — especially the stems — that's the base flavor and texture for tiger salad," she says. Raw onions, scallions, and chili peppers, along with cilantro leaves and stems, are the staple ingredients she attributes to the robust flavors of tiger salad.

Before cooks with the "cilantro tastes like soap" gene feel like they're missing out (after all, even chefs like Ina Garten and Julia Child share their hatred for the herb), some people find that acidity, such as the rice vinegar in tiger salad's dressing, helps to downplay the soapy taste. The dressing contains a variety of strong ingredients, including sugar, sesame oil, and soy sauce, which lend the salad a vibrant taste by balancing the sour and bitter elements of cilantro with mildly sweet and umami flavors. Pungent onions and peppers in the recipe may also help to negate the soapy effect, as they pack a strong flavor in every bite.