5 Costco Products That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch Game For Work Or School

If you pack a daily lunch for yourself or your kids for work or school, you probably have your go-to standbys like salads, cheese and crackers, and classic bologna sandwiches. All of those can feel a little boring after a while, though. Luckily, it's easy enough to up your lunch game on your next Costco run. The wholesale giant is so great for all kinds of gems like must-buy frozen foods, highly-rated cookware sets, and so much more. If you haven't started shopping there for easy weekday lunch prep, though, you're missing out.

Now granted, shopping at Costco can take more time than going to a smaller grocery option like Trader Joe's or Aldi, where you can just pop in and out. However, a lot of Costco shelf staples like canned salmon come in large quantities and will last you more than a week. That means you'll be well-stocked to prepare delicious lunches for you and your family even when weeks feel beyond busy.