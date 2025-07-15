The Eco-Friendly Microwave Popcorn-Making Method That Lets You Ditch Single-Serve Bags For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In modern kitchens, plastic is ubiquitous. We use it to wrap up leftovers, mix in it, stash snacks in it, and throw it out — lots and lots of it, with the average American disposing of around 300 pounds of plastic every single year. The problem is a daunting one, and while you may not be able to curb your use of plastic altogether, there are simple eco-friendly swaps you can take. Like, giving your popcorn making game a reusable upgrade, and saying goodbye to single use popcorn bags.

Though store-bought microwavable bags of popcorn are paper on the outside, most are lined with an inner layer of plastics like silicone or polyethylene. Ditch the use of these altogether — a win for the environment and your wallet — by using a reusable Stasher bag, which can be washed and used over and over for all sorts of kitchen tasks. Simply add plain popcorn kernels — you can buy in bulk at many health food stores, or in the popcorn section at mainstream grocery stores — a bit of your choice of oil, and pop open the bag just a bit to let steam escape. Then, let the microwave do the work and open the bag in two to three minutes to perfectly popped popcorn, ready for your fave toppings (we like this pantry staple for dairy-free cheese flavor). Cleaning is as simple as sticking the empty bag in the dishwasher to ready it for the next movie night.