Here's What Happens When You Use The Wrong Fat To Cook Veal Steak

How do you get a tender, sumptuous steak? You could use a mallet to take the toughness out of a cheap steak. Alternatively, you could skip that step entirely and grab a piece of delicate veal instead. But, just as there are many potential pitfalls to avoid when cooking beef steak, you also want to take the right steps to make sure your veal is cooked properly. Part of that process is avoiding the wrong type of fat when you're cooking.

It's crucial to choose the right fat when you're cooking veal to avoid some unfortunate consequences, so we spoke to Matthew Cutolo, a third-generation Italian chef at New York's Gargiulo's. He knows his way around a veal steak, and knows that the wrong oil can leave you with a disappointing meal. "Using an oil with a low smoke point can result in scorching and unpleasant bitter flavors," he says. "This not only spoils the delicate taste of the veal, but also affects texture and appearance, creating a burnt crust instead of a golden-brown sear." If you want that sought-after perfectly seared crust, stay well clear of any oil or fat that has a low smoke point. It's one less thing to worry about when striving for the perfect veal steak.