How To Turn Old Books Into A Stunning DIY Knife Block

Hardcover books will provide the best structure for your knife block project, and they look better than paperbacks, too. You'll also want to keep them close to uniform in height, or at least on a gentle gradient for the most intentional look. Polyvinyl acetate glue (the kind you might remember from childhood art classes) that is typically used in bookbinding for its effectiveness in adhering paper will also perform well in this case.

Once you've got them arranged to your liking, lay the first book in your block on its side, and liberally apply the glue between each cover until you've stacked each tome. Weigh the tower down with yet more books and let it dry overnight. Some instructions skip the glue, which does better preserve the books, but the omission will have you straightening titles every time you reach for a knife. Once it's all adhered, turn the block back upright, wrap a few rounds of twine around it, and tie it up. The knives slide between the pages, and one per volume typically looks the sleekest. Cookbooks would obviously be ideal for your knife block, but you'd better be sure that you've already memorized all of its recipes before you commit. Just don't forget to dry each knife off before placing it back into the DIY block to avoid a potential safety hazard.