How This Common Habit Turns Your Knife Block Into A Safety Hazard

Knife blocks are something almost everyone has, and oftentimes, they come with a set of knives. These kitchen accessories aren't often given a second thought once placed on the counter, but this can be a pretty big mistake. Not only should you be cleaning your knife block regularly, but you should also be careful about how you store your knives in the block. One common habit many folks have is placing the knives back in the block immediately after washing them without drying them off.

This might not seem so bad if it's something you're used to doing, but it can lead to some nasty things. In fact, your knife block has the potential to be one of the dirtiest items in your kitchen when used to store wet knives. A 2013 study by the National Science Foundation (NSF) found that knife blocks were the seventh most dirty kitchen item. This is because the dark environment of each knife slot is essentially the perfect place for bacteria and mold to thrive once moisture is introduced. Moreover, alongside potentially dangerous bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria, mold can also thrive inside those tiny, thin slits. According to the USDA, mold growth is encouraged by warm and humid conditions, making a knife block in a hot kitchen prime real estate.

If you aren't keen on mold and bacteria flourishing in your knife block, it's time to start thoroughly drying your knives before storing them. That said, you might want to clean your knife block before using it again, or simply ditch it altogether and invest in a more sanitary alternative.