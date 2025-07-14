Why A Taco Bell Cantina Probably Isn't Coming To A Suburb Near You

If you've ever stumbled across a Taco Bell Cantina, you know it's not your average Mexican-inspired fast food joint. As the company describes this concept on its website, "A Taco Bell Cantina offers a unique menu, upscale restaurant design, and specialty alcoholic beverages." These locations serve booze-infused Baja Blasts, a Cantina chicken menu, and more of a sit-down atmosphere. Aside from the different, more hip vibe, you might've noticed they're not on every street corner — and that's an intentional choice by Taco Bell.

The standard Taco Bell can be found just about anywhere — on the side of a freeway, in a shopping center, in a mall, and within food courts and airports. This is not the case for Taco Bell Cantina locations — these have been precisely selected in order to fit the concept's intention and vision. Rather than a random suburb, you'll find Cantinas in desirable areas with high foot traffic, often near a tourist attraction or nightlife. Restaurant space is harder to come by in these highly desirable areas, so Cantina locations will often be smaller than traditional Taco Bells.

A drive-thru often makes Taco Bell a convenient meal on the go, but Cantinas do not have this feature. Original cantinas were bars in Mexico and the American Southwest that served as hangout spots with plenty of drinks, snacks, and small meals. That said, it makes sense that Taco Bell's Cantina tries to more closely follow this idea of sitting, eating, drinking, and lingering awhile longer.