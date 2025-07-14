Delicate Vs Sturdy Herbs: How To Use Each Type On Steak

A simple addition of fresh herbs can be all that it takes to bring your next steak from passable to perfect. But some herbs are better suited than others, and the techniques to incorporate the fragrant greenery into your beef can vary as well. For some herbal best practices, Chowhound reached out to Matthew Cutolo, a third-generation Italian chef at Gargiulo's, an Italian restaurant that has been around since 1907. Cutolo broke down the differences in how to best use sturdy herbs versus delicate ones, starting with the sturdy ones.

"Sturdy herbs, like rosemary, thyme, and sage, can be added during cooking, usually when basting with butter," Cutolo says. Rather than chopping up the herbs to crust the steak, it's the butter that's infused with their fresh flavor. If the herbs were pressed directly into the steak, they could burn and turn bitter from the high heat needed to properly brown the beef. Cutolo told Chowhound he likes to use rosemary for ribeyes and New York strips, and thyme or sage with a more tender fillet (or veal). Garlic can also be a simple addition to take steak to the next level alongside the herbs. If the cloves are left whole, there's no fear of them burning.