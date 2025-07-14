Don't Make This Messy Mistake When Air-Frying Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Incredibly fast and super-convenient to use, the air fryer is the go-to kitchen appliance for anyone who's after a tasty meal without the extra effort. But perhaps the best part of this useful countertop tool is that it usually doesn't lead to heaps of dirty dishes after cooking, which is why cooking chicken in the air fryer can be a bit frustrating.

This widely beloved protein can be both the best and the worst type of meat to cook in the air fryer. And the latter is mostly because of the messy fat drippings that collect at the bottom of the basket. While these can make a great base for sauces and gravies, if you let them sit while you enjoy your hot meal, you could find yourself soaking the air fryer basket for hours or using various cleaners in hopes of dissolving the grease without ruining the nonstick surface.

Fortunately, there's a simple trick that can spare you the chaos, and skipping it is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes cooking chicken in the air fryer. Just use parchment paper or a silicone air fryer liner to catch the drippings. They're perfectly safe, and they might be the one thing that saves you from a long, messy cleanup.