Does Boxed Mac And Cheese Ever Really Expire? The Answer Isn't So Straightforward

Mac and cheese has been a staple in America's pantries for decades. It often sits on shelves, tucked behind cans of beans or opened bags of pasta and rice, waiting as the seasons change. Whether you are grabbing the boxed version or reheating leftover cheesy mac, this faithful classic can save the day when you need a quick, hearty meal. But when you reach for it and notice the date stamped on the box, it might leave you wondering if you can safely enjoy that bowl of warm, cheesy noodles.

The truth is that the stamped date on the box is not always a hard stop, but it can go bad under certain conditions. You will need to do some investigating.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), dry pasta, made without eggs, can be stored up to two years, if unopened. Dry pasta can even last longer if it is stored correctly in a cool, dry place. The "best-by" date stamped on a mac and cheese box means it is going to taste best if you consume it before or around that date. It refers to the quality of the product, not whether or not the product is safe to consume. This does not guarantee a tasty bowl of mac and cheese. It is an indicator to proceed with caution.

Dry pasta typically stores well in a pantry. If you notice an expiration date on your mac and cheese box, pay attention. Expiration dates refer to the last day a product is safe to consume and often apply to perishable items like meat and dairy. Some boxed mac and cheese brands use real milk powders or creams with fewer preservatives, which means the expiration date is good to take notice of. A good rule is to remember that an expiration date refers to the safety of a product, and a "best-by" date refers to the quality of a product.