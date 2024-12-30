You Can Store Dried Pasta In Its Box Under One Condition

Pasta is a pantry staple for most cuisines and, whether you are a novice home cook or a professional chef, chances are you've got at least one package of store-bought pasta hiding out in your pantry. You might have even more boxes than that if you've discovered the Costco pasta sensation that's taking social media by storm. But what do you do with this pasta if you don't plan to use it up right away, especially if you've already opened the package? Is it really necessary to transfer it to an airtight container?

Obviously, storing dried goods in an airtight container offers a failsafe against pests, fungus, and bacteria, but with pasta, it's generally safe to store it in its original box (even if it has been opened). That is, as long as you follow one simple rule: Avoid humidity and moisture at all costs.

The enemy of dried pasta is moisture, so storing it near a heat source (like that cupboard right next to your stove) is a major no-no. If air can get into that package, so can moisture. Even if you don't live in a humid environment, the heat from the stove can create a steamy, humid atmosphere in the space surrounding it. And if you do live in the boggy climes of southern Louisiana? By all means, store your pasta in an air-tight container anyways. That moisture will cause damage to those noodles, leaving them gummy and virtually unusable when you finally get around to making that pasta puttanesca you've been bragging to your friends about.