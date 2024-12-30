You Can Store Dried Pasta In Its Box Under One Condition
Pasta is a pantry staple for most cuisines and, whether you are a novice home cook or a professional chef, chances are you've got at least one package of store-bought pasta hiding out in your pantry. You might have even more boxes than that if you've discovered the Costco pasta sensation that's taking social media by storm. But what do you do with this pasta if you don't plan to use it up right away, especially if you've already opened the package? Is it really necessary to transfer it to an airtight container?
Obviously, storing dried goods in an airtight container offers a failsafe against pests, fungus, and bacteria, but with pasta, it's generally safe to store it in its original box (even if it has been opened). That is, as long as you follow one simple rule: Avoid humidity and moisture at all costs.
The enemy of dried pasta is moisture, so storing it near a heat source (like that cupboard right next to your stove) is a major no-no. If air can get into that package, so can moisture. Even if you don't live in a humid environment, the heat from the stove can create a steamy, humid atmosphere in the space surrounding it. And if you do live in the boggy climes of southern Louisiana? By all means, store your pasta in an air-tight container anyways. That moisture will cause damage to those noodles, leaving them gummy and virtually unusable when you finally get around to making that pasta puttanesca you've been bragging to your friends about.
Creative ways to use up that boxed pasta in your pantry
Dried pasta has an incredibly long shelf life, so it is generally safe to keep it for up to two years as long as it hasn't been affected by moisture or pests. As an aside, note that fresh pasta typically won't last more than a few days in the fridge. Still, no matter how well you store your dried pasta, it will eventually go stale and start to crack. In other words, use it up sooner rather than later. The good thing is that pasta is one of the most versatile foods around and there is virtually no limit (other than the boundaries of your imagination) to what you can do with it.
Recipes like this pasta e fagioli give you a hearty meal with a helping of carbs, protein, and vegetables, while this pepperoni and mushroom pizza pasta bake will give you the ultimate comfort food meal that you can prepare for any occasion, from a cozy night in to a potluck for work. Even if you've got boxed macaroni and cheese tucked away in your cupboard, you can still get creative with it. You can try adding meat to it, jalapeños for an extra kick, or even extra egg yolks to give it an extra decadent creaminess. Whatever dinner time conundrum exists, pasta will offer a tasty solution.