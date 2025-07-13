Rotisserie Pineapple Is One Of The Easiest Desserts You'll Make This Summer
If you're looking for an excuse to dress up your next summer barbecue, dusting off that rotating grill attachment for a new recipe may just be the ticket. We've all heard of rotisserie chicken, a classic amongst the hot bar offerings of most grocery stores and grill outs alike— but have you heard of the smoky tropical twist on this low-effort cooking method? Perfect for beginners on the grill, what your next summer gathering is missing is a slow-roasted pineapple.
Your rotisserie attachment could either become a double feature, with both chicken and pineapple cooking simultaneously, or instead separately on two spits. This cooked fruit is deliciously viable as its own side dish; cut into slices or chunks either as a complement to a main dish or as a dessert.
The preparation is really simple: just take the standard steps to ready your pineapple prior to enjoyment. Fully remove the skin and crown so that the final product will be soft, slightly smoky, and sweet, making sure to stop before the chopping stage. Instead of cutting the pineapple into smaller pieces, drive a rotisserie spit through the middle and pop it over the grill. Apply the same precautions that you would with any hot cooking utensil, paying attention to the components you placed above the high heat and removing them carefully. You can either serve the dish immediately off the grill, or let it cool to throw it in a creamy element like ice cream.
You can achieve a similar result with your air fryer or broiler
A whole pineapple over high heat takes about as long as a standard chicken or pork loin, so if you don't have an extra spit on hand, there's no issue with cooking on the same one. Both pineapple and meat happen to be compatible with a similar cooking temperatures, and it only takes about an hour before both will be ready to go.
For those who do not have a rotisserie, there are other ways to cook your pineapple at home. For example, an air fryer happens to work phenomenally for a variety of canned foods, not to mention freshly sliced pineapple. If you'd like to opt for a cheaper and smaller portion of pineapple, you may find that canned pineapple is another great option. This more cost-effective option could actually save you money and reduce waste if you happen to be looking for a sweet rotisserie experience for one.
You can also achieve a similar result if you lack an air fryer — all it takes is utilizing the broiler option included in most home ovens. Be aware that this method is the shortest to cook, so keep an eye on it. Regardless of what route you go, there are many ways to get a similar result without the extra spend on tools — all while achieving that same sweet, smoky result.