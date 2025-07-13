Rotisserie Pineapple Is One Of The Easiest Desserts You'll Make This Summer

If you're looking for an excuse to dress up your next summer barbecue, dusting off that rotating grill attachment for a new recipe may just be the ticket. We've all heard of rotisserie chicken, a classic amongst the hot bar offerings of most grocery stores and grill outs alike— but have you heard of the smoky tropical twist on this low-effort cooking method? Perfect for beginners on the grill, what your next summer gathering is missing is a slow-roasted pineapple.

Your rotisserie attachment could either become a double feature, with both chicken and pineapple cooking simultaneously, or instead separately on two spits. This cooked fruit is deliciously viable as its own side dish; cut into slices or chunks either as a complement to a main dish or as a dessert.

The preparation is really simple: just take the standard steps to ready your pineapple prior to enjoyment. Fully remove the skin and crown so that the final product will be soft, slightly smoky, and sweet, making sure to stop before the chopping stage. Instead of cutting the pineapple into smaller pieces, drive a rotisserie spit through the middle and pop it over the grill. Apply the same precautions that you would with any hot cooking utensil, paying attention to the components you placed above the high heat and removing them carefully. You can either serve the dish immediately off the grill, or let it cool to throw it in a creamy element like ice cream.