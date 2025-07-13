The Underrated Old-School Dessert That Shocked Top Chef Judges

From ice cream frozen with nitrogen to plant-based cakes, innovative desserts are constantly being dreamed up and created. While we admire the ingenuity, oftentimes nothing tastes better than a classic treat that offers nostalgic joy. From silky bowls of banana pudding to the iconic banana split, these humble treats not only lend good flavors, but unforgettable feelings too. That is the very mentality that inspired rising chef Shuai Wang to make a risky, retro dessert on the final episode of "Top Chef," Season 22.

In this episode, chef Tristen Epps relied on unconventional ingredients for his root vegetable cake (like a sophisticated take on carrot cake) with cassareep ice cream. Chef Bailey Sullivan went a more sophisticated route, creating a torta di pizzelle with zucca, mascarpone cream, and espresso stracciatella gelato. Wang, on the other hand, decided on an underrated old-school dessert that pleasantly surprised the "Top Chef" judges: an elevated take on ambrosia salad.

It might be cringeworthy today, but ambrosia salad was once a symbol of luxury, and the judges loved this dish. The varying textures on the plate made every bite unique, while the flavors were vibrant and shockingly light. If it's been a while since you've had this Southern fruit salad, you might want to revisit the classic dish, or at least take a look at what made Wang's so successful.