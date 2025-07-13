The Underrated Old-School Dessert That Shocked Top Chef Judges
From ice cream frozen with nitrogen to plant-based cakes, innovative desserts are constantly being dreamed up and created. While we admire the ingenuity, oftentimes nothing tastes better than a classic treat that offers nostalgic joy. From silky bowls of banana pudding to the iconic banana split, these humble treats not only lend good flavors, but unforgettable feelings too. That is the very mentality that inspired rising chef Shuai Wang to make a risky, retro dessert on the final episode of "Top Chef," Season 22.
In this episode, chef Tristen Epps relied on unconventional ingredients for his root vegetable cake (like a sophisticated take on carrot cake) with cassareep ice cream. Chef Bailey Sullivan went a more sophisticated route, creating a torta di pizzelle with zucca, mascarpone cream, and espresso stracciatella gelato. Wang, on the other hand, decided on an underrated old-school dessert that pleasantly surprised the "Top Chef" judges: an elevated take on ambrosia salad.
It might be cringeworthy today, but ambrosia salad was once a symbol of luxury, and the judges loved this dish. The varying textures on the plate made every bite unique, while the flavors were vibrant and shockingly light. If it's been a while since you've had this Southern fruit salad, you might want to revisit the classic dish, or at least take a look at what made Wang's so successful.
Shuai Wang's elevated ambrosia salad
While the recipe for ambrosia salad varies, it typically includes a fusion of canned fruit and whipped cream to create a creamy and bright dessert. Some might be turned off by its lumpy look and texture, but don't knock it 'til you've tried it. (There's a reason it's named after the Greek term for "food of the gods.")
Shuai Wang's interpretation of ambrosia included classic ingredients like toasted coconut and an Italian meringue as his whipped topping, but also new additions like seasonal pears, goji berries, and pistachios. The fresh fruit lightened up the dish, adding a refreshing twist to the classic. Goji berries cut through the mild sweetness with unexpected tang, and pistachios added a subtle crunch to balance out the plate. All the personal flair made Wang's dessert unique, but the heart of ambrosia was still there. For Wang and the judges, it gave the dessert a unique edge and nostalgic punch that made it stand apart. "It was the dish of the night for me that gave me the giddy smile, childlike playfulness," host Kristen Kish said in the episode, available for viewing on Peacock.