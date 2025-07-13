The Genius Way Ina Garten Avoids Messy Disasters At Dinner Parties

While the Barefoot Contessa has built an entire brand around taking ordinary store-bought ingredients and creating something extraordinary with them, even she has her limits. According to Ina Garten, your next summer dinner party is not the time to debut a new beet salad recipe. You won't find this ruby-red root vegetable on her party menu if guests are mingling in a garden or eating off their laps around the house. Beets, especially the punchy deep red ones, can stain everything they touch. The tablecloth, the shirt you decided to wear to the party, and the living room rug. If a dish could lead to a laundry emergency, Garten says it is best to skip it.

Keep it simple and avoid this ruby-red party villain. Instead, use golden or white beets in your recipe. Try a more forgiving side dish altogether, like a crunchy carrot, feta, and dill salad or Garten's potato salad that has a surprising ingredient alongside red onion, celery, and heaps of fresh herbs. These elegant alternatives will have guests asking you for the recipe instead of the dry cleaning bill.

At the core of Garten's entertaining philosophy is creating fuss-free environments where people and delicious food are the focus. Spills, stains, and stress don't belong in the Barefoot Contessa way of entertaining. Messy disasters can be avoided by swapping out certain ingredients like red wine and red beets for delicious alternatives so you and your guests can have a memorable and mess-free evening. These clever hacks will have you saying, "How easy is that?" by the end of the evening.