Ina Garten's Secret Weapon For Crave-Worthy Potato Salad Dressing

Nothing says "party side dish staple" quite like one of the many delicious takes on creamy potato salad from around the world. It's starchy and rich, so it's usually a crowd-pleaser — and all it takes in its simplest form is some potatoes and mayonnaise. Of course, there are countless ways to take the flavor up a notch, and most people add at least a few herbs and seasonings to balance the rich flavors. However, celebrity chef Ina Garten, who is no stranger to potato dishes, has a secret ingredient you might not have thought to use — buttermilk.

Buttermilk should not be confused with regular milk; The two aren't interchangeable. Buttermilk is fermented, making it more acidic than regular milk. That's the reason you often see it used to tenderize chicken. It has a different flavor due to those acidic elements, plus it contains live cultures (sort of like what you'd find in yogurt). Because of its vinegar-like flavor, it can easily be incorporated into salad dressings, or as Garten uses it, potato salad.