Don't Drain Your Wallet On New Kitchen Cabinets When This Alternative Works Perfectly

When your kitchen needs an update but your bank account isn't on board with the idea, it's time to get creative. You can have a little of both worlds, saving money and updating your kitchen with a few smaller-scale changes. Give your kitchen a facelift instead of a full renovation, moving the focus from knocking down walls to refreshing your cabinets. Whitney Vredenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces in Indianapolis, pointed to replacing cabinets as a big expense when we turned to her for exclusive kitchen renovation advice. "In general, the face of a door is 75% of the cabinet cost [and] the box of the door is 25%, which is why it is costly to get new cabinets and to reface cabinets," Vredenburgh said. Thankfully, she had a few tips on how to give your cabinets a makeover without dropping big bucks, starting with repainting.

A little paint can transform your kitchen completely, and you might not even have to do anything else to make a big difference in the space. You set the mood with the color of your cabinets; red, yellow and orange tones provide a pop of bright color and energizing vibrance, while tones like blue and green create a calmer, more serene setting. The color you choose can help a small space feel bigger (take white, for instance) or create sectioned-off spaces in your kitchen without the clutter.