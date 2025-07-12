Ina Garten Adds These 3 Chocolates To Her Chocolate Loaf Cake, And So Should You

If you're looking for a simple yet elegant dessert, your first stop should be one of Ina Garten's cookbooks. The Barefoot Contessa has a knack for turning simple bakes like pies, cookies, and quickbreads into something truly special just by adding a few extra, sometimes decadent, ingredients. Whether it's adding a sprinkle of sea salt on chocolate chip cookies or whisking in some flavorful crystalized ginger to elevate a carrot cake frosting, her additions always have a purpose — to upgrade the dish without overpowering it. Take for instance her recipe for chocolate loaf cake, which incorporates three different types of chocolate. In addition to cocoa powder, which you might expect, Garten adds bittersweet chocolate and semisweet chocolate chips, which are a trifecta of flavor that turns an everyday recipe into something decidedly indulgent.

Any baker will tell you that it's a little tricky to go about adding ingredients to recipes, however, so if you want to follow Garten's lead for boosting the chocolate in your next loaf, don't just dump everything into the bowl at the same time. Instead, Garten combines the cocoa powder and bittersweet chocolate with boiling water first, which allows the former to bloom and the latter to melt. This can intensify the flavor and create a super-charged chocolate base.