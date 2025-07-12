This Gardening Hack Uses An Unexpected Kitchen Tool For Way Easier Seed Planting

Avid home gardeners rejoice, because your green thumb is about to be put to good use — this ingenious trick guarantees evenly spaced out plants each time. If you also happen to bake on the regular, chances are you already have this nifty tool on hand and are ready to go. Behold: The humble muffin tin (not the flexible silicone ones, but the sturdy metal ones), your solution to a low-mess taco night and an easy breakfast burrito. In addition to its multifaceted uses beyond baking muffins, the mighty muffin tin serves its purpose in the garden.

Once you make the connection with the shape and design of a muffin tin with the setup of planting seeds, it makes complete sense that this baking vessel comes in clutch for your small-scale gardening needs. Simply press the muffin tin firmly into freshly tilled soil to create evenly spaced indentations of equal depths, each of which provide a nourishing home to your planted seed. This method saves the time and energy from guesswork, measuring, and marking rows by hand. Depending on the space the plants need (and the visual aesthetic you're aiming for), you can use standard or jumbo muffin tins. This trick is great for novices and seasoned gardeners looking to make their home gardening ventures as efficient as they are enjoyable.