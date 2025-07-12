The Store-Bought Bologna Brand We Would Never Allow Near Our Kitchen

Chowhound has found that not all bolognas are created equal, and there's one store-bought bologna you should keep out of your shopping cart. In our ranking of seven bologna brands you can find at the grocery store, Eureka Doctorskaya Bologna came in last place by a long shot. First off, our reviewer found the packaging a little too much to handle. Eureka Doctorskaya comes unsliced, as a whole tube. The version we bought was 14-ounces (nearly a pound of processed meat), so it's understandable that it seemed a little intimidating. Although the size of a drainage pipe, bologna really is just a bigger hot dog, so purchased as an entire log may be unappetizing to those of us who normally buy our bologna in sandwich-ready slices.

But, when our taster tried to cut it, she said it only got worse. It was tough, even crunchy, which, aside from the fact that it didn't have much taste at all, made it truly unpleasant to try to stomach. According to the Eureka Sausage website, Doctorskaya means "doctor's orders," and it was created in the Soviet Union to provide nutrition for the masses. "One bite and you'll instantly feel better," they say. But we'll have to politely disagree. And you will certainly want to steer clear of the massive 9-pound Doctorskaya Bologna packages that Eureka promotes on its site.