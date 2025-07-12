Ina Garten's Rule About Coffee Is Pretty Strict

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten once compressed her coffee philosophy into six little words: "I like coffee to taste like coffee," she told The Today Show. It's almost too obvious to say aloud, but it's classic Garten: uncomplicated and rooted in her love of good ingredients.

For many purists, coffee doesn't mean coating beans in caramel syrup or covering them with whipped cream. It means enjoying the actual taste of the coffee itself. That means starting with good beans, brewing them properly, and avoiding anything (or most things) that covers up their true taste. For Garten, it all goes back to her general approach to cooking. She always uses high-quality ingredients and believes that food doesn't need to be fancy. That applies to coffee as well. The right beans will give you refined chocolate flavors or even citrus or nut notes. However, as soon as you add artificial flavorings or creamers, those flavors are muted.

Think about how you currently make your coffee. Do you get to enjoy the coffee itself, or are you merely tasting everything else you put into it? Of course, nutmeg, cinnamon, and chocolate are some additions that will give your coffee a sweeter boost. But Garten is all about letting the coffee shine. And no, you don't need a $3,000 espresso machine to enjoy a cup. All you have to do is pay closer attention to what goes into it, and you'll be pairing your new coffee with one of our favorite Ina Garten desserts in no time.