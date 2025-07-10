If You Like Pizza You Should Also Try These Tasty Dishes From Around The World

Pizza is one of those go-tos that fits almost every mood. A Friday night staple to Sunday afternoon leftovers — this Italian dish has long donned its crown as a crowd favorite. Despite it being a reliable classic, you may have grown tired of your vegetable lover's or pineapple and ham. It could be that you're after a new type of pizza entirely. It may be time to consider the many global variations of this comfort food instead.

The dishes we will consider range from the Pissaladière from France to the Lebanese Manakeesh — all the way to Turkey to uncover the Lahmacun, and finishing with a Oaxacan classic: the Tlayuda. As it turns out, there are more ways than one to enjoy tomatoes, onions, and dough in combination — it just may be that you swap a couple elements for something a little unusual. Some of which, like wood fired tomatoes or focaccia bread, would happen to put your pizza oven at home to good use. Next time you're looking for something pizza-adjacent, maybe opt for a corn tortilla in place of dough, or thinly sliced meats instead of ground beef. The options are endless when you consider the ways you'll be able to customize your own version of these global classics. Read on to learn about the details that set these dishes apart and the common ingredients that tie them back together.