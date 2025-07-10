Creamy Vs Chunky Peanut Butter: Which One To Use When A Recipe Doesn't Specify

Peanut butter is full of rich, nutty flavor that walks the line between sweet and salty. The creamy consistency makes it a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. When shopping for store-bought peanut butter, there are all sorts of labels, and it can be difficult to decipher which brands are worth buying and avoiding. Most recipes that call for peanut butter refer to jars with the "creamy" label, while "chunky" peanut butter is more often specified for niche spreads and desserts that require a crunchy element.

Peanut butter acts as a textural support agent, so recipe developers imply using the smooth variety for this purpose. It has an easier time mixing with ingredients and creating an even texture. Cookies, cakes, and pies are finicky, and opting for smooth peanut butter just makes sense. It's also suitable for blending into satay sauces and soups, as it can be combined with ingredients such as soy sauce or coconut milk.

Reach for a smooth peanut butter with natural ingredients and zero (or low) added sugar. It doesn't need more on the ingredient list than peanuts and salt! The only times you'll really need to opt for unsalted options are when working with already salty, umami ingredients (like soy sauce, for example), as it's easier to add seasoning than subtract it. Less is more when it comes to peanut butter, so recipe developers will specify when chunky is the best option.