How To Freeze Crepes To Preserve Their Taste And Texture
If you've ever made a big batch of delicious crepes and thought, "I wish I could save these for later," the good news is you absolutely can. Crepes, the flat relative of the classic pancake, are a breakfast staple, and freezing them is not only possible, but it's pretty simple. However, there is a process to this if you want them to taste just as good when you pull them out of the freezer.
Start by preparing your crepes as you normally would (or follow Julia Child's method for some ultra-thin ones). Place them on a cooling rack or a clean dish towel after they've been cooked. Let them cool completely (this part matters). Layering or freezing them while they're still warm will cause trapped steam to condense into ice and destroy the texture down the line. Stack them up after they are cooled with a sheet of wax paper or parchment paper in between every crepe. This tiny step keeps them from sticking to each other in an icy clump. Nobody wants to wrestle with frozen crepes. Once they're stacked, slide the whole pile into a zip-lock bag or a freezer-safe airtight container. Try to squeeze out as much air as you can before sealing to prevent freezer burn, which can dehydrate them or leave them tasting just a little bit "off."
Defrosting and reheating your crepes
Okay, so the crepes are frozen ... now what? Luckily, defrosting and reheating crepes isn't tricky either, but doing it right makes all the difference between a soft, delicious treat and a chewy disappointment. First up is defrosting. If you've frozen them with parchment paper between each crepe, they should peel apart easily, even if they're frozen. You can thaw them on the counter for about 20–30 minutes, which is ideal if you're not in a rush. But if you are in a hurry, microwave one crepe for a little under half a minute. Just be sure not to overdo it, as microwaving too long can make them rubbery or dry around the edges.
One of the easiest and most effective ways to reheat crepes is on the stovetop. Place a non-stick skillet over medium heat and warm each crepe for about 30 seconds on each side. This method brings back that slightly toasty, crispy texture that even Gordon Ramsay will approve of. No oil or butter is needed either. And if you're reheating a bunch at once, the oven is your friend. Stack the crepes, cover them with foil to keep moisture in, and warm them at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10–15 minutes.
Freezing crepes is a great way to save time without sacrificing taste. Just follow these simple steps, and you'll have delicious, ready-to-go crepes any day of the week.