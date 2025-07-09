How To Freeze Crepes To Preserve Their Taste And Texture

If you've ever made a big batch of delicious crepes and thought, "I wish I could save these for later," the good news is you absolutely can. Crepes, the flat relative of the classic pancake, are a breakfast staple, and freezing them is not only possible, but it's pretty simple. However, there is a process to this if you want them to taste just as good when you pull them out of the freezer.

Start by preparing your crepes as you normally would (or follow Julia Child's method for some ultra-thin ones). Place them on a cooling rack or a clean dish towel after they've been cooked. Let them cool completely (this part matters). Layering or freezing them while they're still warm will cause trapped steam to condense into ice and destroy the texture down the line. Stack them up after they are cooled with a sheet of wax paper or parchment paper in between every crepe. This tiny step keeps them from sticking to each other in an icy clump. Nobody wants to wrestle with frozen crepes. Once they're stacked, slide the whole pile into a zip-lock bag or a freezer-safe airtight container. Try to squeeze out as much air as you can before sealing to prevent freezer burn, which can dehydrate them or leave them tasting just a little bit "off."