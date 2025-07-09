The One Horseradish Sauce Brand You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

When it comes to delicious sauces and condiments, horseradish may never quite make it to the top of the list of favorites (especially when competing with heavyweights like salsa or ranch sauce). However, for those who enjoy their tuna salad with a hint of spice or want to give horseradish chicken salad a chance to wow them, the sauce is worth keeping close by. Horseradish sauce is mostly used to bring in pungency and heat to dishes alongside being used as a cocktail sauce. For the DIY-savvy, the condiment can be made at home using the root of the horseradish, but sometimes nothing compares to the convenience of a pre-made sauce. When Chowhound took to the grocery stores to pick out, test, and rank the best and worst 10 horseradish brands, there was one brand that wouldn't be added to the pantry ever again: Reese Prepared Horseradish scored last place in the rankings.

While Reese Specialty Foods is a trusted and well-respected brand that brings flavors from all over the world to American kitchens, the brand's horseradish sauce isn't anything to boast about. The main issue with Reese's horseradish sauce is that the aftertaste is unbearable. The overpowering pungency was present when tasted alone as well as when paired with meat. While horseradish is known to have a pretty bold flavor, this sauce's particular imbalance takes things to the extreme and steals the show in all the wrong ways.