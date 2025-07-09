Pulled Pork Nachos Are The Leftover Makeover That Beats Takeout

There are basic leftovers, and then there are leftovers that make you excited for dinner. Pulled pork nachos are in that second camp. This is one of those genius lazy tricks in which you take something that's already full of flavor, layer it over chips, and create something that honestly holds its own against most of what's on a takeout menu. Leftover pulled pork is smoky, rich, and tender, which gives your nachos a depth of flavor. It melts into the cheese and adheres to the chips in a way that feels indulgent without requiring complicated preparation. Start with sturdy chips. Make sure to skip the thin ones; they'll collapse under all that porky, cheesy goodness. Then scatter about 2 cups of leftover pulled pork across a full sheet pan's worth of chips.

You can go straight from the fridge or give the pork a quick warm-up in the microwave just to loosen it a bit. Top it with a good thick combo of cheddar and jack cheese, and toss it all into the broiler. Broil on high for just three to five minutes, or until everything's bubbling and the chips along the edges are golden and crisp. What's so fun about using pulled pork is how customizable it is. You can lean sweet and smoky by adding a drizzle of barbecue sauce before the cheese, or go more southwestern with black beans and pickled jalapeños. It's like nachos, but with a Southern, barbecue soul.