The Old-School Cake From The '70s That Deserves A Major Comeback

Chuck Taylors and vintage denim are dominating the fashion scene in 2025, but decade hits aren't just influencing what we wear these days. Throwbacks are inspiring food, too. Depression-era crazy cake is coming back into style, and people are starting to put stuff in molded Jell-O again, like they did in the '50s — let's skip the jellied potato salad this time around, shall we? The 1970s are showing up for dessert, inspiring all sorts of old-school delights that your grandma probably used to make. And among the list of bundts, cobblers, and upside-down cakes are sweet, bite-sized treats known as almond tea cakes.

Almond tea cakes are like a cross between a miniature pound cake and a French financier. They have a history that crosses cultures, starting as the name suggests, as a treat with afternoon tea. But one of these snackable cakes is satisfying any time of day. You'll sometimes see them at your local coffee shop — small, round pastries dusted with powdered sugar and flavored, of course, with almond. Sometimes they'll be garnished with a toasted almond on top or filled with jams and jellies, other kinds of nuts, and berries.