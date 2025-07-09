The Proper Way To Freeze Homemade French Fries

The freezer is one of the most effective storage tools in the kitchen. Freezing foods can help extend their shelf life, and many organizational and meal-prepping freezer hacks can save you effort and money in the long run. On top of all that, taking advantage of your freezer can be especially helpful for homemade foods that don't have the help of preservatives to make them last longer, such as french fries. These delicious spuds are also often made in large quantities at home, so it's best to freezer any leftovers so that they don't go to waste. And fortunately, freezing homemade fries is an easy process. Once the fries have been cooked, place them into freezer bags and store the bags in the freezer. Then, homemade frozen fries should keep for up to six months.

However, as simple as this sounds, it's important to note that this method only works with fries that have been cooked first. Freezing uncooked potatoes is ill-advised, as the water content in the raw potatoes will make the potatoes mushy and grainy after being thawed. Fries that have already been cooked will not have this issue.