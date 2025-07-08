What's The Best Boozy Beverage To Enjoy With Seafood Tacos?

Seafood tacos are what summer is made for, especially when you pair them with a bit of booze after a long day in the sun. They're great in the winter, too; filling and satisfying. When we get down to it, seafood tacos are perfect for every season and pretty much every occasion. They jive with lots of drinks, too, from the many beer-and-taco pairings to a piña colada and everything in between. However, there is a cocktail that pairs better with seafood tacos than the rest, one that wins the contest with tequila, orange liquor, lime juice, and salt: the perfect margarita.

To confirm your go-to cocktail pairing for seafood tacos should be some kind of margarita (there are creative flavors besides lime), we turned to an expert: Owen Han, who partnered with The Cocktail Collection to create recipes to pair with its bottled cocktails. He pointed to one of The Cocktail Collection's own pre-mixed cocktails, the Astral Margarita, as a perfect companion for seafood tacos. It combines tequila and triple sec for a taste that's citrusy with vanilla notes. Han explained: "A bright, citrus-forward cocktail, like the classic Astral Margarita, pairs beautifully — it cuts through the richness of the seafood and complements the spice."