What's The Best Boozy Beverage To Enjoy With Seafood Tacos?
Seafood tacos are what summer is made for, especially when you pair them with a bit of booze after a long day in the sun. They're great in the winter, too; filling and satisfying. When we get down to it, seafood tacos are perfect for every season and pretty much every occasion. They jive with lots of drinks, too, from the many beer-and-taco pairings to a piña colada and everything in between. However, there is a cocktail that pairs better with seafood tacos than the rest, one that wins the contest with tequila, orange liquor, lime juice, and salt: the perfect margarita.
To confirm your go-to cocktail pairing for seafood tacos should be some kind of margarita (there are creative flavors besides lime), we turned to an expert: Owen Han, who partnered with The Cocktail Collection to create recipes to pair with its bottled cocktails. He pointed to one of The Cocktail Collection's own pre-mixed cocktails, the Astral Margarita, as a perfect companion for seafood tacos. It combines tequila and triple sec for a taste that's citrusy with vanilla notes. Han explained: "A bright, citrus-forward cocktail, like the classic Astral Margarita, pairs beautifully — it cuts through the richness of the seafood and complements the spice."
Different seafood tacos pair best with different margaritas
A classic lime-and-triple sec margarita pairs well with any kind of seafood tacos, especially if it's served cold and with plenty of salt. But the world of margaritas is very big; there are plenty of creative takes on the cocktail that bring out unique features in various types of seafood. Owen Han gave us some tips on how to pair specific kinds of margaritas with shrimp (such as grilled shrimp tacos with avocado-corn salsa) and what to do when you're sitting down to a plate of fried fish tacos.
"Shrimp tacos tend to be a bit sweeter, so I like something with a touch of heat. Add muddled jalapeño or serrano peppers to your margarita to pair it more appropriately with the shrimp," Han said. "For fish tacos, feel free to stick with the classic margarita." Flavored margaritas tend to pair best with the stronger flavors of shrimp (and very fishy-tasting fish tacos). However, the flavors in grapefruit or watermelon margaritas bring out the flavors in lighter fish. Add an extra element to your whole experience and think thematically, such as pairing coconut shrimp with a mango or pineapple margarita for a fully island-inspired experience.