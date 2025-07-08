Does Shake Shack Really Still Use Frozen Fries?

When Shake Shack introduced its new house-made fries in 2013, the chain used hand-cut russet potatoes that were double-fried. The company believed this process would be more in line with what would be expected of a fine-casual chain. This process, though, proved to be more laborious for staff.

While that was a major problem, the biggest issue was that customers just didn't like the fries. Eventually, Shake Shack leadership admitted it messed up and brought back the beloved, highly rated frozen fries (which are one of the chain's most popular menu items) – with one caveat. Randy Garutti was determined to keep these fries free from artificial ingredients and preservatives, unlike Shake Shack's previous version of frozen crinkles. This approach seemed much more consistent with the chain's "Stand for Something Good" value statement, which includes using better, quality ingredients.

While Shake Shack has been overwhelmingly successful since it opened in 2001 as a hot dog stand in New York City's Madison Square Park, it is not immune from failure. That said, you have to give Shake Shack props for listening to its customers, seeing its mistake, and making a change. Maybe it's true that the customer is always right.