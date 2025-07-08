Cream Cheese In Coffee? The Frothy Trend That's Quietly Replacing Cold Foam

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy your daily coffee, try making some cream cheese foam as a sweet treat on top. There are certainly a number of additions to give your coffee a boost, including butter or ice cream, or popular coffee creamer brands that are grab-and-go, but you may have never thought of this milk-based additive. While it takes a little extra time, it only requires a few ingredients that are regulars in many home fridges and pantries. It's similar to a milky, cold foam coffee topper, but thicker and creamier. Much like a basic, foolproof whipped cream, it's delightfully sweet, but with a broader flavor profile.

While purely milk- or cream-based foams add sweetness, and even a bit of savory undertones from the lactose, the addition of cream cheese gives it more subtle tanginess and textural mouthfeel. It's a great way to make a richer, more advanced, downright fancy drink at home. While the originator of cream cheese coffee foam is unknown, it's possibly inspired by Taiwanese cheese tea (cold tea topped with cream cheese foam and a bit of salt) or Finnish Kaffeost (coffee made with spongy, aged cheese curds that soak up coffee flavor). To make cream cheese foam for your coffee, there's no aging required; you just need to whip the ingredients together.