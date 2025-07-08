Cream Cheese In Coffee? The Frothy Trend That's Quietly Replacing Cold Foam
If you're looking for a new way to enjoy your daily coffee, try making some cream cheese foam as a sweet treat on top. There are certainly a number of additions to give your coffee a boost, including butter or ice cream, or popular coffee creamer brands that are grab-and-go, but you may have never thought of this milk-based additive. While it takes a little extra time, it only requires a few ingredients that are regulars in many home fridges and pantries. It's similar to a milky, cold foam coffee topper, but thicker and creamier. Much like a basic, foolproof whipped cream, it's delightfully sweet, but with a broader flavor profile.
While purely milk- or cream-based foams add sweetness, and even a bit of savory undertones from the lactose, the addition of cream cheese gives it more subtle tanginess and textural mouthfeel. It's a great way to make a richer, more advanced, downright fancy drink at home. While the originator of cream cheese coffee foam is unknown, it's possibly inspired by Taiwanese cheese tea (cold tea topped with cream cheese foam and a bit of salt) or Finnish Kaffeost (coffee made with spongy, aged cheese curds that soak up coffee flavor). To make cream cheese foam for your coffee, there's no aging required; you just need to whip the ingredients together.
How to make cream cheese foam for your coffee
If you're planning on making a big batch to top off more than a couple coffees, you can use a blender or hand mixer. Whip the cream cheese and some powdered sugar together until properly mixed, then add in a bit of half-and-half and heavy cream until thick and fluffy. It sits nice and dense above an iced coffee and can be eaten with a spoon between sips, or mix it into a hot coffee for a luxurious, creamy sip to get you going in the morning (or as an easy after-dinner dessert).
If you just to make a single serving, a handheld coffee frother, such as the Peach Street mini milk frother, works just fine. You need a spoonful of cream cheese, a little sweetener (maple syrup, honey, or powdered sugar are all good choices), then some whipping cream and a little milk (so it doesn't get too thick). Spin the frother until the mixture has aerated and thickened, then pour it over your coffee. A little salt on top brings out the cream cheese tang, or you can go fully savory and add a sprig of rosemary. If you prefer it creamy but not-too-sweet, skip the sugar component — or lean in and add more sweetener alongside a little vanilla extract or powdered cinnamon. This trick also works great with black tea or matcha, and you can experiment as you go. It's a quick-and-easy trick for a bit of café-style opulence at home.